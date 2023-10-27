One of the best titles this year is, without a doubt, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is one of the favorites to become GOTY 2023. A few months have passed since its launch on Nintendo Switch and those responsible They just confessed what they wanted to achieve with Ganondorf.

As you surely remember, this installment of The Legend of Zelda was released in May of this year and one of its big surprises was the return of the King of Evil or the Lord of Darkness.

Because of this, our friends at Nintendo Dream did an interview with Eiji Aonuma (producer) and Hidemaro Fujibayashi (director), about different points of the delivery for the hybrid console and one of them was related to the villain.

If you thought Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom looked very good or perhaps too good, it seems that was the intention of Fujibayashi, who shared the following words about it:

“I think we were able to express it well visually. The designer responsible said that he wanted the character to not only be violent, but also overwhelmingly evil and an attractive man that both men and women would fall in love with.”

The character showed his great power on every occasion

Furthermore, the Japanese confessed that the mission was to make the character look strong and sexy:

“The choice of clothing and accessories are also important, and I am aware that Ganondorf himself has aesthetic awareness and a good sense of style. I designed the character with the idea that he would pay attention to his appearance and that he would have the elegance and intelligence of a king; and I paid attention to every part of his face, his body and even the tips of his fingers to create an image that was both strong and sexy,” he concluded.

As you can see, it seems that those responsible for the game paid special attention to the long-awaited return of Ganondorf and we are sure that all fans of the saga were satisfied.

What did you think of the villain’s look? Do you think he is “sexy”? Tell us in the comments.

