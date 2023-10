The trainer made no bones about it a day prior to the first ever Eredivisie match with Almere City. “I think the bookmakers will see us as favorites,” Hake said. Logical, given the position of Go Ahead Eagles, the surprising number five in the Eredivisie. Almere City (fourteenth), on the other hand, had a difficult start to the competition, although it has found its way up in recent weeks with seven points from the last three matches.