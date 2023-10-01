All the numbers of the Strait Bridge

“Over 50 years of work, studies and analysis, to arrive today at a new step towards the construction of the Bridge over the Strait of Messina”. Thus in a note, the Eurolink consortium, led by Webuild Groupwhich delivered the documentation updating the definitive project to the Stretto di Messina company within the expected time frame.

“The changes described in the report Eurolink – it is underlined – they update the project of the bridge and its road and rail connections with respect to the most recent technological developments and technical standards for construction, in order to increase the level of safety and environmental compatibility, for a work that represents a technological challenge and a showcase of Italian engineering in the world”.

“The final design update represents the culmination of years of coordinated work by hundreds of engineers, technicians, university professors and researchers. These experts have worked to develop design solutions capable of guaranteeing the highest levels of safety, efficiency, environmental sustainability and economic and social impact for the Bridge over the Strait, a work of extraordinary complexity. Particular attention was paid to the stability of the structure and its resistance to winds and earthquakes.”

“The bridge – continues the note – was designed to withstand extreme wind intensities, far superior to the most intense wind ever recorded in the Strait. From a seismic point of view, the structural integrity of the work has been verified for seismic events magnitude higher than the exceptional Messina earthquake of 1908. The preliminary studies and analyzes conducted over the years have made the area between Messina and Reggio Calabria among those most studied in the Mediterranean”.

All the numbers

“The work is destined to become the longest suspension bridge in the world, with a total span of approximately 3,660 meters and a central suspended span of 3,300 metres. Its platformtechnically called a deck, will have a total width of approximately 60 metres, and the two towers located on the ground, which will support the entire structure, will reach a height of 399 metres.

The structure – concludes the note – will accommodate two carriageways roads with three lanes in each direction (two travel and one emergency) and a double-track railway line, allowing a flow of 6,000 vehicles per hour and up to 200 trains per day, revolutionizing the mobility of the area and the entire South Italy.

Subscribe to the newsletter