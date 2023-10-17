Suara.com – Persik Kediri management recruited Miswar Saputra to strengthen the goalkeeping sector ahead of the end of the first round of the BRI Liga 1 competition for the 2023/2024 season.

Persik head coach Marcelo Rospide stated that he really needs four stock goalkeepers for the country’s highest caste football competition.

Persik already has Kurniawan Kartika Adhjie, Dikri Yusron, Eko Saputro and young goalkeeper Djiwa Hernando who are the last stronghold of the back line.

However, Djiwa Hernando has recently been given the opportunity to gain experience in the Elite Pro Academy (EPA) League 1 competition.

Also read: Will play three times in 10 days, Bali United focuses on physical training

“Djiwa is currently focused on the EPA competition and I need four goalkeepers, therefore I am happy with Miswar’s arrival,” said Rospide as published by Antara, Wednesday (18/10).

Persik Kediri coach, Marcelo Rospide. (persikfc.id)

He admitted that the goalkeeper from Aceh needed to be trained again, so that he would be in better condition. Last season, Miswar strengthened Madura United.

“Currently his condition is not ideal and we are preparing a suitable training program so that he is physically ready for the future. He is a good player who can help the team later,” said Rospide.

Meanwhile, Miswar stated that he was ready to compete for a position in the starting eleven later.

“As players, of course our job is only to practice optimally during training, the decision on who plays is in the hands of the coach. But I see that all the goalkeepers at Persik Kediri are good and so far the team’s performance has also improved. I want to help Persik Kediri achieve better results than last season,” said the 27-year-old goalkeeper.

Also read: Persebaya faces Bali United, Josep Gombau: This is an important match for us

Persik is currently in 12th place in the 2023/2024 Liga 1 standings with 19 points. In several recent matches, Persik was able to excel. This also triggers the player’s self-confidence to increase.

Persik also trained intensively in preparation for the last two matches in the first round of the 2023/2024 Liga 1 competition.