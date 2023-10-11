Suara.com – Telkomsel continues to improve its Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) service by adding fresh content to the IndiHomeTV channel feature.

Telkomsel Marketing Director Derrick Heng said that with the IndiHome IPTV service the company continues to improve the quality and capabilities of the IndiHomeTV service.

“Collaborating with well-known production and event organizing houses in Indonesia, Telkomsel presents increasingly varied original content, by prioritizing quality shows and events that can be enjoyed by all people of all ages,” he said.

Founder & Chairman of RANS Entertainment, Raffi Ahmad admitted that he would continue to support the progress of the entertainment and creative industry in Indonesia with a variety of digital content according to the needs of the Indonesian people.

Also Read: Kagendra Ready to Represent Indonesia in the 2023 Call of Duty Mobile World Championship

“We appreciate Telkomsel’s initiative through IndiHomeTV Original which supports the nation’s children to be able to produce even better works,” he said.

Two new programs will be presented, namely Studio Dangdut: Trio Darling and Adventure Cipung & Monstars.

New IndiHomeTV content. (Telkomsel)

Meanwhile, Taulany TV Commissioner, Andre Taulany explained, Taulany TV consistently presents digital entertainment content that is not only entertaining, but can also inspire various levels of society.

“We also believe that this collaboration is the first step in presenting digital entertainment content that can reach a wider audience,” he said.

Derrick further added that IndiHomeTV Original’s collaboration with RANS Entertainment, Taulany TV, Pekan Gembira, Ria and Indonesia Comic Con x DGCON 2023 is expected to support the growth and accelerate the country’s entertainment and creative industry created by the nation’s children.

Also Read: Telkomsel Launches Orbit Star G1, Home Internet for IDR 300 Thousand

The newest programs prepared by IndiHomeTV Original and broadcast soon are the situation comedy (sitcom) APOSE Moving Offices, dangdut music entertainment and talk studio Dangdut Studio: Trio Darling, as well as an entertaining and educational children’s animation, namely the Cipung & Monstar Adventure.