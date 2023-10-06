First announced in July 2023, Capcom, NERDS Clothing and the producers of platinum records Steel Sessions have officially released the original hip hop soundtrack inspired by the sights, sounds and action of the Street Fighter franchise, available now globally on all major digital streaming platforms via MNRK Music Group. The soundtrack is scheduled for physical release in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will be available exclusively in the United States.

The album celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and the latest installment of the iconic fighting game series, Street Fighter 6disponibile su PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S e PC tramite Steam.

“Street Fighter 6 x NERDS Clothing presents Steel Sessions” features the participation of the best hip hop artists, including Benny the Butcher/Black Soprano Family, Royce da 5’9″, Dave East, DNA, Papoose, Sheek Louch, Styles P, Grafh, Smoke DZA and others.

The full track list can be found below, under the cover, and players can stay tuned for more news on the album, coming in the coming months.

“Street Fighter 6 x NERDS Clothing presents Steel Sessions” – Lista dei brani

“Intro” – HipHopGamer

“Street Fighting” – Dave East

“Perfect” – Black Soprano Family: Benny the Butcher, Heem, & Rick Hyde

“Blood On Me” – D-Block

“Evil Ryu” – Charlie Clips

“Already Up” – Royce da 5’9″ & Courtney Bell

“I Got Next” – Nino Man

“Final Boss” – Smoke DZA

“GG” – Real.Novus

“Prada Purna” – Prada Mama

“No E.Honda’s” – Nym Lo

“Violent Ken” – DNA

“Toe Tag” – Al-Doe

“Wrong One’s” – Oswin Benjamin, Iman Nunez & Aaron Green

“Southpaw” – Papoose

“Power” – Grafh

“Sonic Boom” – Mega Ran & Dezzy Yates

The Street Fighter franchise is currently celebrating its 36th anniversary and has long had a close connection with hip hop music and culture, which is brought to the fore again in the latest installment, Street Fighter 6, which has already surpassed two million of copies sold since launch.