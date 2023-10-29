Has been an excellent year for horror films. Not only what we have seen on the big screen, but series and movies released directly on streaming or to which the platforms have given extraordinary visibility after a discreet run in theaters. If you are a fan of horror films, you have at your disposal a variety of premieres and never-before-seen proposals.

From the notable proposals from Hulu and FX launched by Disney+ to the always interesting Netflix product itself. From the endless selection of indie and cult films that Filmin and Prime Video make, each in their own way, to the excellent selection of Spanish classics, including the possibility of recovering Warner film and television classics on HBO Max. If you don’t feel scared this Halloween, it’s because you don’t want to.

And with everything, It should be noted that we have had a very good year of horror releases. ‘The Walking Dead’ has come out with the two best spin-offs in its history; two masters like Junji Ito and Guillermo del Toro have produced excellent anthological series: we have had viral phenomena like ‘M3gan’ or ‘Terrifier 2’; Shyamalan has shown that he is in top form with ‘There’s a Knock on the Door’; The ‘Evil Dead’ saga has given a surprising and brutal new installment; ‘Talk To Me’ has shown that good commercial cinema is still in shape and we have even had surprises like ‘Renfield’ or ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’.

And to prove that they are not mirages, we have selected some excellent samples of very current horror (many of them newly released for Halloween) that you can stream. Horror is no longer the stuff of four fans: it is one of the most powerful commercial and creative forces in fantasy today. And Halloween is the perfect excuse to enjoy it.

Sister Death

The prequel to the hugely successful ‘Verónica’ comes to Netflix exclusively, directed by Paco Plaza, the same director of that one, but with a more twist towards the atmospheric and the macabre. It is no wonder when the story he tells us is set in a dark convent during the years of the Civil War and the Dictatorship, where terrifying strange phenomena occur. Very personal imagery and a rhythm closer to a religious drama than a carousel of scares for one of the premieres of the year on the platform.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Much is being said about this third miniseries by Mike Flanagan inspired by famous haunted houses of the genre, and this time it sinks its nails into the mythical Edgar Allan Poe. A mix of ‘Succession’ and the best stories of the Bostonian author that presents us with two brothers at the head of a family dynasty that is slowly disintegrating.

Hellraiser

The new installment of ‘Hellraiser’, with renewed cenobites and a new story of descent into hell, has arrived a little undercover at SkyShowtime, although its origin is that of production for the brave Hulu. Excellent new designs for the Cenobites, a fresh and perverse approach to the saga and an interesting staging by David Bruckner, director of ‘The Ritual’ and ‘The Night House’.

30 coins

Although you will only be able to see a couple of episodes of the second season ahead of Halloween, it is worth not losing sight of the second batch of episodes of this HBO Max series, one of the few produced in Europe by Warner. Álex de la Iglesia sends the intriguing protagonist of the first season to hell itself and seems to propose a more linear narrative, although just as fast-paced and full of twists as in the first season.

Skinamark

Filmin is the platform that is making some more unique proposals for this Halloween season, and among all of them this dark and semi-abstract piece stands out. Part independent experimental film, part viral horror video for Tik Tok, it features long, still shots of two children left alone in a house where the doors and windows are disappearing. Of course, not for all tastes, but if you play its game, one of the most captivating experiences of the year.

Dashcam

Another very special piece, this one at the hands of the director of one of the surprise hits in the middle of the pandemic, ‘Host’ (which you can also see on Filmin). An aggressive found footage without much nonsense in which an annoying streamer who broadcasts from her own car and is fed up with COVID restrictions, sees a terrifying situation get out of hand when she decides to let a strange woman on her car. Quite a frenetic journey that gives the viewer no respite.

The Pope’s Exorcist

Who was going to tell us that of the exploitations of The Exorcist that would be released in 2023, this shamelessness would be the good one and the official sequel would be the bad one. A Russel Crowe brimming with personality and charisma faces off against some absolutely feisty forces of evil in a film that is based on the adventures of a real exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth. Comic-book possessions, adventurous vibes and an unleashed Crowe in a film that is a party for the possessions movie lover.

La monja II

Perhaps the best derivative that a franchise full of sequels and spin-offs has had, such as ‘The Warren File’. This triumphs thanks to replacing that carousel of gloomy Catholicism from the first installment with codes close (as happens to ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’, the other religious horror surprise of the year) to adventure cinema. All seasoned with the inevitable portions of possessions, scares and creepy-looking nuns, which certify the inevitable decline of the saga that began a decade ago at the same time that they throw its best delivery in our faces.

In Xataka | How one of the most violent and perverse films of recent years has become a box office phenomenon

In Xataka | The best movies of 2023 so far and the most anticipated ones to come