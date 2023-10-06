A large number of Spanish Twitch streamers have begun to see their numbers go down and down, within an undeniable drop in viewers and followers that worries them. Something that has been confirmed again with the statements of the well-known content creator Cristinini, who said in a stream: “We are going down, hitting each other brutally.”

And in previous months and years, especially during the time of the COVID-19 quarantines, many streamers in Spain could easily reach around 100,000 viewers during a broadcast on Twitch. But apparently, after the lockdowns are over and the return to the “new normal” was declared, the public has begun to get bored of a certain monotony of the same content that was consumed during the pandemic.

Something that Cristinini explains quite clearly and sincerely, who says in a recent live broadcast: “we have all been burned a lot in Spain, I think the viewer has also burned us.” And according to his theory, Twitch is no longer what it was in Spain and that the rise of Latin creators has harmed them, adding: “In Spain, you see people who had a hundred thousand viewers and they do not reach twenty-eight or thirty thousand. Peña who normally had 5000 viewers, with 800. “Nothing happens: we are not aware of having 800 viewers today.”

“In Spain we didn’t achieve anything. Nobody. Everything is going downhill. We’ve had a brutal beating,” says Cristinini.

Although others are more critical and maintain that the drop in viewers has to do with the low quality of current streamers, where many are dedicated to reacting to things or watching movies, playing for easy money and abusing the trust of their followers.

Furthermore, the Spanish streamer continues her reflection, saying that many of the great content creators in Spain are also “burned out” and that they are tired of each other, because they are always the same. “We are not getting together to make a big deal of it for reason one: we are fed up with each other,” he indicates, also commenting that: “At the time, the stream in Latin America, for whatever reasons, was not so well known. or there weren’t as many Latin Americans doing it. Everything we were experiencing, they are doing now.”

