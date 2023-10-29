The card market in EA FC 24 is one of the great sources of money that the developer of the popular football game has, week after week we can see great streamers spend exorbitant amounts of money to create the best team on the planet, already One month after the official launch of EA FC 24, one player has already formed the ultimate team in Ultimate Team, spending a whopping sum of almost 50 thousand dollars to achieve it, something like almost 50 million in-game coins.

The streamer in question is DjMaRiiO, and his galactic team is made up only of the best and most valued cards from EA FC 24, where his starting eleven only includes players rated at least 90, and to the surprise of many, neither Messi nor Mbappé are included. as headlines.

MILLIONAIRE TEAM TRAINING

Starting team

– Goalkeeper: Lev Yashin (Russian)

– Left Back: Roberto Carlos (Brazil)

– Defensa Central: Paolo Maldini (Italy)

– Central Defense: Carlos Alberto (Brazil)

– Right Back: Cafu (Brazil)

– Midfielder: Ruud Gullit (Netherlands)



– Mediocampista: Zinedine Zidane

– Left Forward: Ronaldinho (Brazil)

– Delantero: Ronaldo (Brazil)

– Forward: Pelé (Brazil)

– Right Front: Mia Hamm (United States)

Dock

– Messi (Argentina)

– Son (South Korea)



– Bellingham (Inglaterra)

– Dembélé (France)

– Mbappé (France)

– Cruyff (Holland)

– Ribéry (French)

ONLY ONE WOMAN ON THE LIST

The lack of women in the streamer’s squad is striking, this may be due to their little history in the game or the lack of interest in including them, but as a salute to the flag he has left a player from the United States as forward right. Let us remember that DjMaRiiO was one of the influencers criticized for showing zero empathy, so to speak, for the appearance of women in their Ultimate Team envelopes.

