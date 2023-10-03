Virtual Reality games have become an important part of the video game industry, finding within it a large number of users who seek to have an immersive and as real experience as possible. Type of games that many streamers and YouTubers also play to generate content, one of them being MackFalcon, who has gone viral for one of his clips, where he is seen driving drunk in a VR car game.

Something he did, according to what he says in a longer video shared on his channel, only as an experiment and also as a joke. The video is called “I bought a breathalyzer for virtual reality”, a device that he used to measure how drunk he was while driving through the virtual streets of the video game, while going through fun and silly situations, crashing and complaining to the NPCs of the title. VR.

The clip was shared originally by Twitter/Xhaving at the time of writing this note more than 11.1 million views, generating a lot of laughter among the users of the social network who have seen it, since the subject sings and dances while drinking and driving in this VR game, colliding with the other cars.

Among the reactions to the publication, there are those who indicate that what the content creator delivers is “incredible entertainment”while others They comment that it seems “The first and only virtual reality thing that sounds fun” or that they want to do it themselves. And also, many joke saying that “you have to train in the simulator before doing something real” or commenting: “It takes ten thousand hours to become an expert at anything”, which we clearly realize are just jokes, since this experience is only funny in the virtual world of video games.

