The psychological horror game Stray Souls will be launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC tramite Steam on October 25 for €29.99, the publisher announced Versus Evil and the developer Jukai Studio. Pre-orders are currently active via the Microsoft Store.

On PC you can also purchase Stray Souls “Cult Classic Edition” for €39.99, which includes the official soundtrack and the Sacred Tome digital art book. The soundtrackwhich features guest composer Akira Yamaoka ( Silent Hill ) and veteran indie composer Pete Wicher, features a total of 60 songs for a total of over three hours of music, including exclusive bonus tracks not present in the game. L’art book presents a collection of gothic watercolor illustrations from the archive by artist Phil Worobeyas well as a complete digital library that includes all the notes, the letters and various documentation found in the game. To commemorate the launch of the game, the Watcher paranormal investigation series on YouTube, Ghost Files, will release a Stray Souls-inspired episode on October 20, in which hosts Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej conduct their first investigation in a private home using some of the same tactics used in the game. Below is an overview:

Unravel the secrets hidden in the haunted town of Aspen Falls, with gruesome enemy encounters, epic bosses, clever puzzles, and a deep story where not everyone is who they seem. You play as Daniel, an average teenager whose life is changed forever after inheriting his grandmother’s house and meeting a mysterious woman with intimate knowledge of his family, house and his shocking connection to her past. Game elements inspired by classic horror combat with soulful precision, give a new twist to the modern action horror genre.

Stray Souls will launch on October 25th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC tramite Steam.