We have good news for all horror game lovers, as it has just been confirmed that Stray Souls will arrive in a few weeks and will be ready for you to enjoy before Halloween on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Get ready to encounter terrifying creatures

If you have not heard about this title, let us tell you that it is responsible for the teams at Versus Evil and Jukai Studio, who want to offer a chilling plot that will use all the power of the Unreal Engine 5 on consoles and Steam.

Now, it is a matter of a few days before everyone interested in Stray Souls can enjoy its shocking story full of scares, which is why its developers shared their launch trailer, which is not suitable for the faint of heart.

Here you can see it:

As you could see, the psychological horror game will invite you to enter a world full of suspense in the third person, while you must fight terrifying creatures, solve puzzles and discover a terrible family secret.

Thanks to this, you will take the role of Daniel, a young man who inherited his grandmother’s house and who believes he won the lottery. However, he will soon discover that luck had nothing to do with it and that he is at the center of a dark ritual that threatens his very existence, so he must embark on a dark journey to discover the secrets of the past. of the.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to an immersive story, the team behind the game promises that all users will experience terror like never before with the combined power of Unreal Engine 5 and MetaHuman technology, which allows advanced facial animations to be displayed and reach a new level. of photorealism.

Stray Souls will be released for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, through Steam, on October 25.

What do you think of this horror proposal? Tell us in the comments.

