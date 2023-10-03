Straydeveloped by BlueTwelve and published by Annapurna Interactive, it will also be released in physical version on Xbox after arriving on Microsoft consoles a few weeks ago. Furthermore, the American publisher has also specified that a film dedicated to the video game will be released.

Reviewed by our Francesco Alteri, the story features a cyberpunk city in a post-apocalyptic world, where humanity has been replaced by sentient machines built by humans in the past. A kitten is the protagonist of the story, forced to reconcile with her peers and set off on a long journey.

