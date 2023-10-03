Annapurna Interactive e already 8bitwith Skybound Gameshave announced a new physical edition of Stray.

Pre-orders for the physical version of Stray for Xbox Series X e Xbox One are now available on the iam8bit store, and will be released later November 7, 2023.

Award winner The Game Awards 2022 as Best Independent Game and Best New Indie Game, Stray has kept its success high also thanks to the fact that the developer BlueTwelve Studio and the publisher Annapurna Interactive they released the title on Xbox One and Xbox Series Annapurna Animation also confirmed that a Stray animated film is in development.

Thanks to iam8bit and Skybound Games, Xbox owners will now be able to get their own physical copy, which will come with six full-color trading cards.

Below is the trailer for the physical edition.