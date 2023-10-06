Eleven and Mike have always been in the spotlight on Stranger Things, but that will all change in the series finale.

Stranger Things season 5 would arrive sometime in 2024

Stranger Things is being one of the Netflix phenomena most important in recent years. Although it cannot be classified as a Netflix horror series as such, the aura of suspense and mystery that surrounds Stranger Things has been one of the reasons that explain its notable success. Now that its end is coming, Netflix has announced important changes to Stranger Things that fans wait with anticipation.

Viewers believe there may be a change of focus that indicated that a character has been the protagonist all along, even if it never seemed like it. In the fourth season of the series, the group had to face one of the most powerful enemies in Stranger Things until now, Vecnawho managed to escape at the last moment.

During the end of Stranger Things season 4 It was shown how The Upside Down came to the real world. It was an unexpected event that has caused a lot of suspense and intrigue for the fifth and final season of the highly successful Netflix series. Although one does not understand Stranger Things without the solid group of characters, the existence of secondary characters has led to a clear distinction being made between those who are protagonists and those who are not. A specific moment that occurred during the season 4 finale of Stranger Things suggested that the events that had been developing the plot were not what they seemed. It is possible that Stranger Things is moving towards the dark revelation that it’s been someone else’s story all this time.

Since it began Stranger Thingsthe characters of Mike and Eleven have been the focus of the story. Everyone took it for granted since Eleven was the character who united the two worlds with his powers and Mike was the leader of the group of friends so peculiar to the series. His importance in history was reinforced as Stranger Things explored the character of Once, revealing that she was one of the key pieces in facing enemies. Some other characters very present since the beginning of the series, such as Dustin, Will and Lucas have been losing time on screen so that Stranger Things could prioritize the story of Once.

However, there is another character who has a deep connection with The Upside Down World. Will Byers was one of the first people to enter this dark dimension that ended up taking over him. He is connected both with The Mind Eater as with Vecna, which will surely come in handy during the final battle the party will have to face. Eleven may take a step back and let Will become the last great protagonist of Stranger Things. In this sense, some fans have shown his concern for Will’s possible death.

This is a more than possible scenario in Stranger Things season 5 since the theory that explains it makes a lot of sense. Will is attached to Upside Down World in a way that seems impossible to undo, so destroying the dimension might require Will have to give his life. This would definitely prove that Will has been the protagonist of the series all along, as everything he’s been through converges on this climactic moment for him.

Netflix is ​​clear that Stranger Things is a priority project on which it has to focus its creative efforts. Thus, Stranger Things writers They also announced that they wanted to give Will Byers a much more dominant role in season 5, suggesting that something big awaits him. The time may have come to see what is your true potentialallowing him to overcome the adversities that have plagued him since the first season.

