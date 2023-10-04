This winter Mattel is going to launch a new line of Masters of the Universe figures, and among them we find a curious crossover with Stranger Things, the successful Netflix series.

As they say in the Stark house, winter is coming, but in this case it does not mean the arrival of white walkers, but rather white Christmas, and with it the launch of a lot of products to give to children. And also to the not so children, because every self-respecting Masters of the Universe fan is going to want to get the new figures of Mattel.

The toy company has announced a new line of figures based on the mythical serie animation on the occasion of Skelebration 2023, a two-week celebration of the franchise’s 41st anniversary.

Within the catalog shown there is a specific set that is somewhat surprising, since it is a crossover with one of the most successful Netflix series in the world: Stranger Things.

Masters of the Universe and Stranger Things come together in a curious toy crossover

The catalog presented by Mattel shows a few clues about the next season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the new animated series available on Netflix.

Below we leave you the catalog of the new figures of Masters of the Universe that Mattel is going to launch this winter so you don’t miss out on everything that is to come.

Mattel

As you can see, there are certain clues for the next season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation such as Sorceress Teela, He-Man in the legendary Battle Armor from the original Masters, and a new look for Skeletor.

But we also have the curious crossover with Stranger Things in a set of figures consisting of the evil Skeletor and the dangerous Demogorgon from the Netflix series. Will we get to see something this crazy on the streaming platform?

The new collection of Masters of the Universe figures will go on sale throughout this winter. What do you think of the curious crossover of the series with Stranger Things? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.