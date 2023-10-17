Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy offers an update on the final season and when they will begin filming the Netflix series.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been on hold due to actor strikes that affected production of the series. Although the writers’ strike has been resolved, SAG-AFTRA members remain on strike, which has delayed the start of filming. Despite these challenges, producer Shawn Levy offers an update on the series’ progress as they wait for everything to be resolved.

“I can say that we hope to start filming as soon as possible.” Shawn Levy said in an interview with TW. “First we need the actors’ strike to be resolved. The Duffers have been working hard since the writers’ strike ended. We are busy on several fronts because we also have the imminent premiere of our play Stranger Things in London. It’s fabulous. “It’s fucking incredible.”

The producer was very excited.

“It has exceeded all our expectations. We are very excited to share it with the world. We’re really looking forward to getting started: our cast, our team. Not only does everyone need to get back to work because we have hundreds of crew members who haven’t been able to earn a living since the strikes started, but we will be filming very soon shortly after the actors’ strike ends.”

In addition to the main series, Netflix also has a Stranger Things animated spin-off in development that takes inspiration from the Saturday morning cartoons of yesteryear. The Duffer brothers have expressed their excitement about this new adventure, which adds to the expansion of the Stranger Things universe.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons we loved growing up, and seeing this dream come true has been absolutely exciting. We couldn’t be more impressed with what Eric Robles and his team have come up with – the scripts and art are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues.”

Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things season 5 was originally set to begin filming in early summer, but strikes delayed production indefinitely. The fifth and final season is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2024. Although we cannot rule out that we will have to wait until 2025. Even so, the important thing is that the conclusion is at the level of the entire program that we have been enjoying since it premiered. in 2016.