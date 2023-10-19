A huge rock with mysterious markings all over its surface, which has remained unstudied for more than 4,000 years, has become a “treasure map” for archaeologists. What’s more, they are using it to find deposits in northwest France.

Under the name of Saint-Belec, the slab was considered in 2021 to be the oldest map in Europe and since then researchers have been working to understand its engravings, both to date it and to rediscover lost monuments.

“Using the map to try to find archaeological sites is a great approach. We never work like that,” says Yvan Pailler, professor at the University of Western Brittany in Science Alert.

Ancient sites are most often discovered thanks to sophisticated radar equipment, aerial photography, or by accident in cities when the foundations of new buildings are excavated. “It’s a treasure map,” says Pailler.

Currently, their work has only just begun and could continue for more than 15 years.

The rock covers an area of ​​about 30 x 21 kilometers and Pailler’s colleague Clement Nicolas of the CNRS research institute said they would have to survey the entire territory and compare the markings on the slab.

Nicolas and Pailler were part of the team that rediscovered the slab in 2014. Yes, it was initially discovered in 1900 by a local historian who did not understand its importance.

The French experts were joined by colleagues from other French and foreign institutions to begin to unravel its mysteries. “There were some engraved symbols that immediately made sense,” Pailler explains.

In the thick bumps and lines of the slab you can see the rivers and mountains of Roudouallec, part of the Brittany region, about 500 kilometers west of Paris. The researchers scanned the slab and compared it to current maps, finding an approximate 80% match.

“We still have to identify all the geometric symbols and the legend that accompanies them,” explains Nicolas.

The slab is full of small holes that, according to the researchers, They could indicate burial mounds, homes or geological deposits. Discovering its meaning could lead to an avalanche of new discoveries.

In recent weeks, archaeologists have been excavating at the site where the slab was initially discovered, which, according to Pailler, It is one of the largest Bronze Age burial sites in Brittany. “We tried to better contextualize the discovery in order to date the slab,” explains Pailler.

In the latest excavation, quite a few fragments of the slab not discovered until now have already appeared. The pieces had apparently been broken and used as a tomb wall, which, according to Nicolas, could signify changing power dynamics in Bronze Age settlements.

The area covered by the map probably corresponds to an ancient kingdom, perhaps one that collapsed in revolts and rebellions. “The engraved slab no longer made sense and was doomed to be broken and used as construction material,” explains Nicolas.