Computers are vital tools for work, school or leisure. They allow you to perform complex tasks, access information on the web, and communicate with others. However, after several years of constant use, it is natural for your PC to begin to show signs of wear.

These noises can vary in severity, from harmless to clear signs of serious problems. Identifying these sounds is essential to keep your computer in good condition and prevent costly breakdowns and visits to the technician. If you hear any strange noise you should pay attention.

Noises that indicate that your computer is about to break down

Chirp: A high-pitched, annoying sound, similar to that made by a forced fan, may be a symptom of a worn coil. While not serious, it may indicate that some components are not of good quality and could fail in the future. You don’t have to be alarmed if it only happens from time to time. But if it becomes constant, you might want to take advantage of the warranty or consult an expert. Strange noises in the fans: Good maintenance of your PC fans is vital to avoid temperature problems. If you notice that they make strange noises, such as a humming noise, it may be a sign that they are dirty or damaged. It should be noted that dust can clog the blades and the bearings can wear out over time, so it is essential that you clean them periodically. Ticking noises: To prevent your PC from overheating, it is important that the fans work properly. It is for this reason that, if you hear a ticking sound, when turning it on, check if there are any cables or other objects that are rubbing against the fan blades, otherwise, this component will wear out and reduce the cooling capacity that it would put into use. risk the functionality of the components. Strange noises on the hard drive: A clicking sound coming from a mechanical hard drive is a red flag. It means it is about to fail and lose all data. To avoid this, you should back up your files as soon as possible and change the hard drive to a solid state drive or an M.2 SSD type model. Do not ignore this sound, as it is evidence that the component is damaged. Crackles, clicks and pops: Thermal expansion and contraction of the internal parts of your computer can cause some strange noises, especially on laptop models. This is normal to a certain extent, but if the noises become louder or more frequent, it may indicate that there is a structural problem or that a component is weakening. Beeping or whistling: A hissing noise on your computer is an alarm signal and may mean that there is a short circuit or overheating in a component. This can cause a fire if not attended to in time. Therefore, if you hear these noises, it is best to turn off the equipment and disconnect it from the power. Then, contact a specialized technician to check your PC and repair it if necessary.

If your computer is making strange noises, it is important that you take steps to fix the problem before it is too late.

In any case that you can identify the cause of the noise, you can try to fix it yourself, but only if they are caused by the accumulation of dust, since this way you can easily clean the components without fear of damaging anything else.