After a while without news, we now bring news of this new title for Nintendo Switch. They have been recently offered following the official announcement and subsequent launch of the title Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

The game was released on June 27, 2023 in Europe and America. Now it has been shared that we already have a new free suit available as DLC. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

XSEED Games Offers Free DLC for A Wonderful Life in the form of a Pumpkin Patch costume. Players can dress their protagonist as a farmer in this pumpkin-themed outfit.

Here you can see it:

Remember that the game is a remake of Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life and has maintained much of its original charm and gameplay since its launch in June 2023.

What do you think?

