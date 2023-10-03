loading…

The Philippines holds joint war drills with the United States amid tensions between Manila and Beijing over the South China Sea dispute. Photo/REUTERS/Illustration

MANILA – Filipina held joint war exercises with the United States (US) which started Monday. These maneuvers were held a few days after the latest diplomatic row between Manila and Beijing related to territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

More than a thousand sailors from both countries took part in the Samasama war games, which included anti-submarine, surface warfare and electronic warfare drills.

The war games took place off the coast of Manila and south of Luzon, the main island of the Philippines.

China has claimed almost all of the South China Sea despite a 2016 international court ruling that said Beijing’s claims had no legal basis.

Instead of complying with international court decisions, China has become increasingly aggressive in the South China Sea, triggering concerns from Washington and its regional allies.

Deputy Commander of the US Pacific Command, Admiral Karl Thomas, told sailors at the opening ceremony of the war games in Manila that it was the right of all countries to guarantee national sovereignty.

“The rules-based international order that guaranteed regional peace for decades has been undermined and tested and does not benefit all but one country,” he said, without specifically mentioning China, as quoted by Philstar, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

“There is no better way to guarantee sovereignty and security than to sail and operate together,” said Thomas.

When asked at a press conference which country he was referring to, Thomas said it was important to maintain the right to sail through the region free from fear of being attacked or intimidated.