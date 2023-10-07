This year’s Stormbreakers will release variant covers honoring various heroes from the Marvel Universe

The Stormbreakers variant covers for the month of November have been revealed.

The most notable artists

The program includes various artists considered to be great promises in the comics industry by the Marvel Comics workers themselves. Now, the variant covers of the Stormbreakers November focused on many of the Marvel Universe’s most beloved heroes. Captain Marvel, Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), Captain America, Fantastic Four, Moon Knight, Luke Cage, Spider-Man and Blade were those selected to appear on said covers. The drawings were made by the artists Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini, Nic Klein, Martin Coccolo, Jan Bazaldua, Elena Casagrande, Chris Allen and CF Villa.

Since 2020, the program has been responsible for giving visibility to the most promising artists in the comics industry, with annual classes taught by illustrators. This year’s program is aimed at artists from all over the worldhaving people who come from Italy, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, Brazil and the United States.

Variant covers for this year’s Stormbreakers will be released in the United States throughout the month of November.