A very difficult week is ahead for various areas of Europe, primarily Great Britain, Ireland and France. In fact, between 2 and 3 November, a new Atlantic storm will arrive, named Ciaran by the Met Officewhich will cause particularly violent gusts, even at 130 km/h, right between Ireland, southern England, northern Spain and western France. The minimum accompanying the disturbance could reach the value of 955 hPa or even drop below.

#StormCiarán has been named and is forecast to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/wC1NxowSoW — Met Office (@metoffice) October 29, 2023

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: “Winds associated with Storm Ciarán are likely to reach gusts of 130km/h along the south coast of England, with a risk of reaching 144km/h in some exposed areas, while winds could reach 100 km/h inland.

This deep low pressure system will also bring heavy rains across much of the UK, but the heaviest rainfall is expected in southern and western areas, with 20-25mm across the region, but up to 40-60mm potentially over higher ground. Heavy and persistent rain will fall on already saturated land, with the risk of further impacts, such as flooding in areas that have fallen in recent days.”

In France, storm Ciaran could reach record low pressure levels for the month of November.

Here the national record is 951,8 hPa touched in 1989 at Pointe de la Hague. According to the main meteorological models, gusts could reach 150 km/h on the coasts of Brittany between Wednesday and Thursday. The height of the waves will be very high, reaching even i 12 meters and further off the coast of Finisterre.