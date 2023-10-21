Eastern Scotland and large parts of England and Ireland have been hit since Thursday by heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding caused by the passage of Storm Babet. Three people died on Friday and the UK National Weather Service confirmed the maximum alert level for some areas of Scotland for Saturday (in particular the administrative areas of Angus and South Aberdeenshire).

The area most affected by the floods is currently the town of Brechin, Scotland, where part of the population is still stuck in their homes. But the storm’s effects were also felt in northern Ireland and along the east coast of southern and central England, where schools remained closed and damage to roads and buildings was evident.

Two people have died in Scotland: on Thursday in Forfar a 56-year-old man was killed by a falling tree while he was driving his van, while a 57-year-old woman was found dead in the River Lee in Glen Esk. In England a man drowned when a stream burst its banks in Shropshire.

In Brechin, in the Angus region, the River Esk exceeded the 3 and a half meter high embankments that were built only seven years ago to protect the town: the waters flooded the streets and isolated part of the population. On Friday emergency services rescued 60 residents who were stranded in their homes, but there are still many more. Around 40,000 homes in the area remained without electricity for a long time.

The United Kingdom’s National Weather Service reported that over 176 millimeters of rain fell in some areas of Scotland in 36 hours: the average level of precipitation in the area is 100-130 millimeters for the entire month of October. In the areas where the maximum alert has been issued, another 70-100 millimeters of rain could fall on Saturday. Winds reached speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

The storm has blocked much of transport in Scotland: in the eastern and north-eastern areas, rail traffic will remain at a standstill until at least Monday, while the motorway between Dundee and Aberdeen is also closed. Many bridges are unusable for safety reasons, while sea connections with the Scottish islands are suspended.

The storm also caused strong storms: in South Shields, England, the large waves uncovered the lighthouse at the mouth of the River Tyne, which had been built in 1895 and which constitutes an important reference for navigation in the area.