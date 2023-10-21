The storm Babet is creating enormous disruption in the United Kingdom after flooding the Portugal with accumulations of 59.2 mm of rain last Tuesday in the Faro airport area, almost equivalent to the October average of 60.2 mm according to the Portuguese Meteorological Institute. Also there Spain was hit by the storm with winds of over 90 km/h in the regions ofExtremadura and of theAndalusia while along the northern coast, between Thursday night and Friday, 8 meter high waves broke.

Storm Babet, three victims in the United Kingdom: red alert is triggered again in Scotland

Storm Babet is hitting the UK where it is still in force red alert in eastern parts of Scotland where new disruptions and floods will be possible today. According to Met Office forecasts, in fact, another 70-100mm of rain could fall in parts of Angus and Aberdeenshire already hit by severe floods.

Amber warning for rain they are in force in the Highlands, north-eastern and central parts of Scotland, as well as in the north of England, the east and west Midlands and parts of Yorkshire. Yellow warning for rain and wind they cover much of Scotland, England and Wales.

Unfortunately, so far they are counted three victims in the UK, many displaced and beyond 40 thousand homes without electricity. The city of Brechinin Angus, was overwhelmed by fiume South Esk which reached record levels, destroying the protective wall erected seven years ago. Many residents have left their homes and found shelter in shelters.

Scotland, rainfall exceeds the average October level in some places and it’s not over yet: the red alert persists, the second in a week and usually very rare in these areas

The Met Office said the worst affected areas of Scotland have recorded up to 176 mm of rain in the southern Grampian e up to 103 mm a Tayside in 36 ore; the average rainfall level for the area is normally between 100 and 130 mm for the entire month of October. The floods led to the closure of several road sections, railway lines, cancellation of flights and sea routes.

Italy, storm Aline continues today: intense weather phenomena and storms cannot be ruled out

Meanwhile, Italy has also been reached by storm Aline which yesterday also hit the south of France, causing a very heavy flood in Saint Martin Vesuviuswhere am I two bridges collapsed and was asked state of calamity. Aline, who arrived in our regions yesterday, also insists today with widespread rainfall in the North, in the middle Adriatic coast and in the South.

I southerly windswhich triggered a temporary increase in temperatures especially in the Center-South and Sicily (peaks of 35 degrees), will still blow strongly in some parts of the South (70-80 km/h). Tomorrow (Sunday) the weather situation will improve everywhere, with a general temperature drop which will also bring temperatures back to normal values ​​in the central-southern regions.

The forecast for the next few hours on IconaMeteo.