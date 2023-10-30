Storage on Nintendo Switch is essential. The world of video games is full of a multitude of functionalities and features that fit in perfect harmony to have created one of the most incredible habits that the new century, and the end of the previous one, has left us.

And not everyone has been lucky enough to be able to immerse themselves in incredible stories told through the screen and in which we ourselves are the protagonists. The world of games is, after all, full of good things, and also things to improve. If you are a regular in these areas, you will know the importance of having a good storage in a consoleand more so in these times and how the future looks (increase in minimum PC requirements, more storage space to install games, etc.).

That is why in this article we will review the hard drives and external storage that we can find in the gamer world and ultimately, in different types of devices (consoles, computers, etc.). As well as a review of the storage on Nintendo Switch that we can see today. We invite you to join us on this tour:

Storage on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles that currently exist, not only because of its ability to be hybrid and work both portable and on the desktop, and connected to a television. It also has a very varied catalog behind it that supports it in the current industry in the world of video games. Although if the Nintendo console can be attacked in something, It is in the base storage capacity that the device has.

Hence, it is practically essential to have tools on hand, solutions and devices that help us have more storage on the console. Micro SD cards have become practically essential to cope with the expansion of the console, and our game library.

Here we leave you a list with some of the best cards that you can currently find at a bargain price via Amazon and what choice to buy:

HDD Hard Drive

This is one of the first hard drives that were created, both internally in the consoles, as externally. An HDD type hard drive may have its internal data fragmented, hence the loading times are longer than on other types of disks. Its price is usually cheaper and its use was quite widespread a couple of years ago, when sufficient advances had not yet been made in hardware and technology. Although as we have mentioned before Its speed is usually lower than that of an SSDit can be profitable to get one for yourself ergonomics and value for money.

Especially if we are planning to build a PC. We can use an HDD Hard Drive pTo save the operating system and most documents, photos or videos. On the other hand, if what we want is a higher loading speed in games, we will have to install them on an SSD. Variety is what’s right in this case.and the best thing we can do currently is to use both an HDD and an SSD hard drive.

SSD Hard Drive

This version has become extremely popular in recent years, and currently all assembled PCs, high-end laptops, and consoles They usually come equipped with this type of hard drive. The SSD is built in such a way that it allows us to obtain better loading times. It is a unit that Therefore, it offers us better reading speeds as well as data transfer.s. They also have a controller that locates the data we need and shows it to us immediately.

And not only that, SSDs also offer us energy performance much more improved compared to HDD. The only negative thing about this type of disk is its price, which is usually much higher than that of HDD hard drives. However, it is undeniable that the improvement from one to the other is substantial, so each user will have to prioritize which model suits them best.

The SSD hard drive is ideal for reducing loading times and obtaining a Greater overall performance in both video games and applications. The difference is quite noticeable, as is the relationship with the price at which each hardware is sold.

The best option for hard drives to play games

External storage is often necessary. Although some consoles do this thanks to Micro SD cards, such as the Nintendo Switch, there are others (including PCs) that often require more external/internal hard drives (which can later end up being added to the skeleton of our computer tower). That is why in the end, the final decision will always be yours, the user’s. However, we give you some tips so you know which hard drive to choose in case you are undecided:

The SSD is the most used disk right now in the world of video games. The reading and writing speed of the SSD is higher, so we will have better loading times and a more solid and stable performance while playing. The price of SSS is higher compared to that of HDDs. HDDs are ideal to fulfill saving functions, whether for documents, operating system, or if we are going to focus the use of our PC in the office, rather than in games. If, on the other hand, we bet more on the gaming aspect (both on PC and consoles), the best option, even though it is more expensive, is an SSD disk. In the long run it is more profitable. Nowadays, most games ask for increasingly higher requirements. Complying with having an SSD is a priority today.

The best external hard drives you can find today

WD Elements/5TB Portable External Hard Drive with USB 3.0

This hard drive is one of the most purchased and best valued on all of Amazon. It offers us a large amount of space, reaching a total of 5TB – 5,000 GB. It also comes with USB 3.0 compatibility. It is compatible with desktop computers. It is an SSD type, so it is suitable for installing our OS here, like a multitude of games and applications to achieve incredible performance. Currently it has 4.6/5 stars from more than 307,000 reviews on Amazon.

Other smaller and larger space size storage models are also available. Choose the one that suits you.

Amazon – 119,34€

Toshiba 1TB Canvio Basics Portable External Hard Drive,USB 3.0 Gen 1

We are facing one of the most economical and striking options in terms of quality-price ratio. It has a storage capacity of 1 TB, it is compatible with laptops and desktop computers. It is a mechanical hard drive that has:

Writing speed: 5 gigabytes/second

Reading speed: 540 Megabytes/second

It has a total of 4.7/5 stars on Amazon from a total of almost 85,000 ratings. An ideal option if we want something economical and useful at the moment.

Toshiba 1TB – Amazon por 46,90€

UnionSine Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive 2.5″ 500GB, USB3.0

This HDD style hard drive is the perfect complement both for its price and for its usefulness as storage external in:

PS4 XBOX Laptops Desktops Chromebooks

Although it is HDD style, its good rating with a total of 4.5/5 stars from more than 25,000 ratingsthey make it a desired option both for what it offers and for its very affordable price. Don’t wait any longer and get one of these if you have little space on your computer/console.

UnionSine 500 GB on Amazon – €29.99

You can take another look through this link to Look at a complete catalog of hard drives for sale on the web.

The importance of storage on consoles and storage on Nintendo Switch

Storage on Nintendo Switch is essential. As well as knowing that currently, consoles have a greater capacity to store games, although in the long run, the space predefined by them is not enough. The changes in the video game industry are notable, and many times they are noticed in the most basic and necessary. We all remember that time when we had to buy the famous memory cards, because the consoles often did not have space available or even manufactured to store our progress.

Over the decades this has changed and the situation has changed to the point where, currently, the size of the video games is so high that we need this type of extra hardware to complement our console or PC. I wouldn’t describe it as something negative, simply as something that had to happen, something to which we have to adapt. Do you think the future of external storage will change again in the coming years?