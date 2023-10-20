Amazon is possibly aware that its review system no longer has as much credibility as it once did. We continue shopping on Amazon as much as before, or even more, but the reviews published on each product We don’t look at them much anymore. For this reason, the online store has incorporated this new system with which, the ones you ask for opinions are your own friends.

Your friends to the rescue

The new system has already been implemented and can be used from the mobile app. The only thing you have to do is open the product on which you want to ask an opinion. Keep in mind that any will do, so, to a certain extent, it improves compared to looking for reviews on products. Once inside the article in question, tap the Share button and you will see that, at the bottom, a small button has been added where it says “Ask for your friends’ votes.” If you mark it and click on “Share”, you will put the system to work.

Next, you have to choose the person you are going to ask the opinion of. It can be, without problems, a WhatsApp contact. At that moment, what you will do is preview the message that the Amazon app will send to your friend. What you will see is the text above the product with a message saying “Help me decide on this product.” And of course, there will be a link that your friend will have to tap on.

Doing so will open Amazon, see the product page, and a message will appear saying “Help your friend make a decision about this product! You will then have three reaction icons to choose from: the face with heart-shaped eyes, the thoughtful face, or the sad face.

We don’t need to explain the meaning of each emoji, but if the friend thinks they should provide some extra information, you can add a comment about what you think about the product. It is important to keep in mind that both the vote and the comment are private and will only be visible to the person who requested the opinion in the first place.

Useful and fast

They say from Amazon that the objective of implementing this system is that users can rely on the people in whom they have the greatest trust. They believe it will be a widely used function and that will help you be more successful with the purchases you make. This could lead to a reduction in the number of returns made and an increase in buyer satisfaction. It will also be another way to differentiate itself from its main rivals.

But if Amazon is so confident in this new feature, it is for good reason. According to internal data, throughout this year 2023, users who have the store app installed on their mobile phone have pressed the Share button in a very usual way. Specifically, more than one billion times have been recorded in which something has been shared with friends, family or contacts. Therefore, for the online store it was a logical idea to introduce a system that slightly improves the way in which products are shared with other people.

Although this feature has not been released worldwide, yes it is available in Spain, so you can now use it. The idea is that you take advantage of it now that the Christmas campaign is approaching. For example, if you are looking for gifts for your children, you can share the products that you find interesting with your partner and see if you agree to make the purchase. It can be, in this sense, a very quick and dynamic way to decide what purchases to make.