When installing an application on our mobile, we usually accept permissions that they ask of us and in many cases without paying attention to whether it can have a real use according to the needs of those apps. This is a huge danger, since we are opening the door for them to obtain even more data than we already give away on a daily basis.

A new study shows that the majority of apps want even more data and permissions of those that we authorize for use, being a real danger that is increasingly growing every day and makes it clear that we must reinforce the security of our mobile phone.

Control the permissions you accept

A recent study has shown how up to 74% of apps collect more information about you than they should, request access to functions of your device not related to their performance.

This new study is signed by NordVPN’s cybersecurity and privacy specialists, who analyzed the most popular mobile applications worldwide in 18 categories, such as shopping, travel and video games. The results are chilling: almost 87% of Android apps, and 60% of iOS apps require more permits than necessary for its funtionability. On average, about 20% of the requested permissions were not required for the app to work.

“A much larger number of the mobile applications we use every day request access to device functions that are not related to its operation. And most users grant the app a license to be spied on, without even reading its terms and conditions. Users should always consider whether the app needs which data to perform its functions before clicking ‘OK’, because the data collected could be used against your interests. Pay particular attention to the most intrusive app categories, such as social media or messaging apps,” says Adrianus Warmenhoven, cybersecurity advisor at NordVPN.

You are giving away your personal data

According to this security study, 42% of all apps request permissions related to user activities outside of the app itself, meaning they intend to collect data about uses in other applications and websites. In addition, 37% of the apps analyzed request access to the device’s location, 35% to the camera, 22% to the photo gallery and 16% to the microphone.

In total, the top five apps in each of the 18 categories analyzed requested 1,808 permissions on Android and 421 permissions on iOS. Of these permissions, 433 were not required on Android and 73 were not required on iOS. Social media, messaging, browsing, and dating apps request a higher number of permissions compared to other types of apps. They are also in the lead when it comes to requesting unnecessary permits. On average, social media apps request ten unnecessary permissionsnavigation nine, dating six, and messaging five.

It is estimated that apps request approximately 50% more permissions than those shown on Google Play for Android apps. As for iOS, follow a similar practice and only indicates the most obvious or controversial permissions in the store.