Sore throat, cough, cold, but not only: also gastrointestinal disorders, from nausea to vomiting, to ‘tummy’ problems. In this anomalous October the so-called cousin viruses, close relatives of the 2023 flu, “are already working great”. And although it is “difficult to quantify precisely” the numbers of the phenomenon, based on ‘history’, ‘past studies’, in this period ‘we can estimate 60-80 thousand cases per week of para-flu forms, a third of which concern precisely stomach and intestines”. This is the trend described to Adnkronos Salute by virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, researcher in the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health at the State University and medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio hospital in Milan.

The load of cousin viruses, “262 types and subtypes”, will cause “around 10 million cases in Italy in the autumn-winter – the expert predicted at the beginning of the season – which will be added to 5-6 million cases of true flu”, the one recognizable “by a sharp rise in temperature, with fever above 38 degrees, at least one general symptom (muscle-joint pain) and at least one respiratory symptom”. More nuanced and less prolonged, “we are under the classic 5 days of the flu” Doc, the malaise of those who enter the crosshairs of ‘flu like illness’, the flu-like syndrome. To heal, in most cases, the most suitable strategy is “responsible self-medication, the use of symptomatic drugs that must attenuate the ailments – Pregliasco specifies – without however eliminating them, so as to be able to monitor the progress of the disease and allow the organism to react”.