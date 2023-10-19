Stock market, oil slightly down: towards 88 dollars a barrel

“Investors are selling bonds because of the uncertain inflation outlook“, says Lyn Graham-Taylor, senior strategist at Rabobank. Lo inflationary scenario is made more uncertain by geopolitical tensions, also in light of Biden’s trip to Israel yesterday. The US president tried to obtain guarantees from Netanyahu on assistance to the Palestinians in Gazain exchange for pledges to financially support both Israel and the Palestinians, although his aides fear that while Tel Aviv may come up with an effective plan to inflict lasting damage on Hamas, it has not yet formulated an exit strategy from the war and this reinforces the risk of a widening of the conflict.

The geopolitical tensions are reflected in Asia above all on the Hong Kong price list, which loses more than 2%, in the wake of the decline in technological prices, influenced by the interest rate turbulence, by the risks of escalation in Middle East and the disappointing results of Tesla, which is affected by US restrictions on exports of its microprocessors to China.

Seoul also fell by almost 2% and Shanghai by between 0.5% and 1%. despite yesterday’s good data on Chinese GDP, they have raised hopes that the recent stimuli from the Beijing authorities are starting, albeit timidly, to bear fruit. Furthermore, the fear of an expansion of the conflict in the Middle East has repercussions above all on oil prices, which have cooled somewhat in Asia today. Oil prices are falling slightly on Asian markets. WTI crude futures fell towards $88 a barrel, giving up some of the previous session’s gains, as investors continue to assess the global supply outlook.

Also future sull’EuroStoxx 50 are decreasing, after European stock markets closed in the red yesterday. On the macro front, the confirmation of the inflation data in the Eurozone, which cooled to 4.3% in September, was not enough. The spread between BTPs and Bunds also widened further, ending the session above 206 points. Demand for safe havens then pushed gold prices to more than two-month highs, up more than 1%, while the US dollar continued its advance. Today, in addition to Powell, a flurry of speeches from Fed bankers is expected, including Jefferson, Goolsbee, Barr, Bostic, Harker and Logan. Furthermore, weekly unemployment benefits, sales of existing homes and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index will be released in the US.

Meanwhile, tension is growing on the bond market. The spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds opens the session up 208 basis points compared to 206.4 basis points at yesterday’s close. The 10-year rate jumped above 5%, to 5.036%, the highest since November 2012.

