European stock markets, mixed futures. Negative Wall Street. Spread at 203 points, 10-year BTP yield at 4.95%

Mixed futures on European stock exchanges in the first trading of the morning. The contract on Dax of Frankfurt marks a +0.07%, while the Ftse 100 London falls by 0.14%. In the United States, a Wall Street futures remain negative, after yesterday the three New York lists, in the wake of Powell’s words and the bond selloff, closed in red, with Il Dow Jones which fell by 0.75%, the Nasdaq which lost 0.96% e the S&P 500 which lost 0.85%.

Pushing long-term yields higher is the knowledge that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates at high levels next year, he said Altaf Kassamstrategist of State Street Global Advisors.

Spread at 203 points. Ten-year BTP, yield at 4.95%

Lo spread between BTPs and Bunds opens slightly higher at 203.7 points, up compared to yesterday’s closing at 202, awaiting communication in the evening of the rating di S&P on Italy’s public accounts. It will be the first data in the round of assessments by the rating agencies expected in the next few days. The yield on ten-year government bonds stands at 4.95%.

Gas a 52 euro a mWh

Opening higher for the price of gas at the TTF hub in Amsterdam. The November futures expiration marks a gain of 3.6% at 52 euros per megawatt hour.

Oil on the rise

Oil prices on the rise in Asian markets. The WTI futures November delivery rises 1.17% to $90.42, while the Brent December delivery gains 0.96% to 93.27 dollars a barrel.

Asian stock exchanges

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange retreats, after Japan’s core inflation fell below the 3% threshold in September, for the first time in over a year, but remained above the inflation target Bojkeeping alive expectations of a gradual cancellation of its ultra-expansionary monetary policy.

Also Hong Kong gives way and above all drops Seoul, which loses more than 1% and is among the most penalized by the surge in global bond yields, which is heavily influencing technology stocks, since the prospect of higher interest rates has diminished the attractiveness of growth stocks. The weakening of the tech and mining sectors also weighs on Sydney which falls by more than 1%.

Down the Shanghai price list, which is affected by persistent concerns about the real estate sector, which risk obscuring the progress of the Dragon’s economy. Today the Pbocthe Chinese central bank, as expected, kept interest rates on the main benchmark lending rates unchanged.

“Economic activity has stabilized and the authorities can now afford to wait a while before implementing further monetary easing in the future,” analysts at TD Securities. The fall in the yuan was also considered a factor that contributed to the failure to raise rates. The yuan has depreciated more than 5% this year against the greenback.

