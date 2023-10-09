Stock market, futures falling on Wall Street and in Europe

Weak start to the week for the markets. There Borsa in Hong Kong it is temporarily stopped due to typhoon Koinu, which caused heavy rains and powerful gusts of wind in the area, leading to the closure of schools. Trading is scheduled to resume at 2pm local time (06:00 GMT). Chinese stock markets are down, as are Wall Street futures, and a mixed opening is also looming for the European markets. Also closed Tokyo Stock Exchange due to the Sports Day holiday.

Investors’ eyes are focused in particular on the data of US inflation which will be published on Thursday. The forecast is for a slight slowdown on both fronts of general inflation (from 3.7% to 3.6%), both with regards to core prices”, those excluding energy and food, which should stand at 4.1% from 4.3% in August.

The Shanghai Composite Index loses 1.11% on the field to 3,075.94 points, while that of Shenzhen loses 0.60%, to 1,898.84. Chinese stock markets return to trading after the long holiday break linked to Golden, slipping due to uncertainties linked above all to the crisis in the real estate sector. Obviously, the repercussions of the crisis between Israel and Palestine are also being felt on the financial markets. There Bank of Israel said it will sell up to $30 billion of foreign currency on the open market to maintain stability after the country declared itself at war with Hamas.

“The bank will operate in the market in the coming period in order to moderate the volatility of the exchange rate of the shekel and to provide the liquidity necessary for the continued and correct functioning of the markets,” he said in a statement. The central bank also said it will provide liquidity through swap mechanisms in the market of up to $15 billion.

Meanwhile, European stock markets are preparing for an uncertain start, with investors fearing an escalation after the Hamas attack on Israel. THE future of the main lists of the Old Continent are currently conflicted while those of Wall Street are in sharp decline. On the currency front, the dollar strengthens against the euro and the pound. Investors are looking for safe havens with gold gaining 1.5% to 1,850 euros an ounce.

I oil prices jump by more than 3 dollars a barrel in Asian exchanges: the clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas they have exacerbated political uncertainty in the Middle East and raised concerns about supplies. The Brent gains 3.39% to 87.44 dollars a barrel, the Wti rises 3.76% to $85.89.

