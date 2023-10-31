Stock market, Piazza Affari slightly rising. Stellantis down

The European stock exchanges they open with a cautious rise awaiting the Fed. Milan starts trading at 27,404 points, up 0.24%; similar levels for Paris (+0.20%) and Frankfurt (+0.16%), while London remains close to parity (+0.02%). The spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds opens at 189.7 points, down from 191.5 points at yesterday’s close. The 10-year yield fell to 4.675%.

Tokyo stock market closes higher after Boj, Nikkei +0.96%

Closing up for the Tokyo Stock Exchange after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates negative and made minimal changes to its yield curve control policy. Although the BOJ has signaled it will allow greater flexibility in its YCC operations, the move has largely disappointed investors who were hoping for a more aggressive shift in monetary policy. The BOJ also said it would continue its current pace of asset purchases. The Nikkei rises by 0.96% to 30,880 points, the Topix by 0.99% to 2,253.31 points

