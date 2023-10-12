Israel war, the markets are sailing by sight. Tokyo stock market rally

Opening in progress for European stock exchanges. In Milan, the Ftse Mib index starts trading reaching 28,564 points (+0.51%). Similar levels for Frankfurt (+0.53%) and London (+0.50%), while Paris recorded an increase of 0.35%.

Lo spread between Italian BTPs and German Bunds learn 193,1 points, down compared to the closing at 194.6 yesterday and cautiously cooling after the increases of recent days when the differential exceeded 200. The yield on ten-year government bonds is expected to be 4.6%.

Overseas the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed positive on the back of good performance yesterday on Wall Street with semiconductor stocks supporting the market. The index Nikkei marks +1.75% with 32,494.66, while the broader Topix index gained 1.50% to 2,342.49 points. China also did well. There Borsa in Hong Kong opens the session with strong gains: the Hang Seng index rises by 2.04% in the early stages, reaching 18,258.26 points. Mainland Chinese markets open the session with good gains: the Shanghai Composite index rises by 0.74%, to 3,101.71 points, while that of Shenzhen marks an increase of 0.48%, to 1,915.98.

Subscribe to the newsletter