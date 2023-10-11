Stock market, Piazza Affari closes on the rise. The 10-year yield also fell: 4.6%

Business Square the third weekly session closed on the rise but not at the highs of an initially uncertain day. Markets continue to be cautious and volatile as the conflict in Israel escalates and we await Fed minutes. Final Ftse Mib rose by 0.36% to 28,419 points. Among the financial companies, Bper gained 2.78%, Mps jumped by 5.69%, Generali almost unchanged at 19.045 euros per share, Intesa +0.74%, Unicredit +0.59%. Moncler did badly (-2.46%) after recording a decline of over 4% at the start in the wake of LVMH’s lower-than-expected accounts and its collapse on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Tim fell by 0.51%, while among industrials Pirelli gained 0.63% and Stellantis 2.06%. Finally, as regards the main energy sources, Eni and Enel closed at -0.42 and +1.23 percent respectively. Stable closing for the spread between BTP and Bund at 194.6 points compared to 196 points at the opening. The 10-year yield also fell which stands at 4.662% against 4.747% this morning.

