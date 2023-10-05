Stock market, Piazza Affari opens on the rise. Spread at 196 points

Weak start for the European stock exchangesafter the positive closure of Wall Street and the decline in Treasury yields, which have retreated from recent highs following yesterday’s weaker-than-expected US employment data. We are now waiting for tomorrow’s monthly report on market of the Stars and Stripes job in September. In Europa However, the economic outlook still looks rather bleak, with retail sales falling 1.2% in August, much more than expected, indicating weaker consumer demand as inflation remains high.

In early trading in London the Ftse 100 index rose by 0.05% to 7,415.82 points, in Frankfurt the Dax marked +0.02% to 15,102.65 points and in Paris the Cac40 marked +0.12% to 7,005, 19 points. On Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index advanced by 0.24% to 27,501.45 points. The spread between BTPs and German Bunds opens at 196 basis points. The yield of the Italian ten-year bond stands at 4.89%.

