Mediaset and the Milan Stock Exchange

Milan Stock Exchange, positive start. Eni is good, Moncler is selling

Stock market mixed at the start of the day, in line with the rest of Europe. The Ftse Mib index scores +0.14% to 27,545 points. Business Square begins cautiously supported by purchases of banking and oil stocks. Having archived the ECB meeting which, as expected, did not touch on rates, with President Lagarde also saying that it was premature to talk about cuts, operators are now looking to the next Fed meeting, again with the expectation of unchanged rates. Some macro data on the calendar today including business and consumer confidence in Italy, and the core PCE price index in the USA.

Mediaset, even today, after the drops of the previous days, remains negative and leaves 0.5% on the field. Meanwhile, the quarterly campaign continues: in the morning the accounts were revealed Eni which raised the 2023 estimate on the adjusted Ebit and earned 1.2% on the list. Up too Saipem (+1,9%) e Tenaris.

Other energy products decreasing with Snam e Terna -0.5%. The banking companies were brilliant, led by Unicredit with a +1.7%, today at the meeting for the launch of the one-tier system. On Bper e Mps with a +0.6%, Intesa +0.4%. Among the other blue chips it yields Moncler (-7.2%) after the quarterly accounts. Stm down 1.9%, weak Interpump, I connected -1%.

BTp: spread with Bund opens stable at 199 points, yield at 4.85%

Stable sitting start for the spread between BTp and Bund, which fell yesterday after benefiting from the decisions of the ECB. The yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp (Isin IT0005518128) and the German equivalent duration opens trading at 199 points, the same value as yesterday’s closing. The yield of the Ten-year BTp benchmarkat 4.85%, unchanged from the closing the day before.

Subscribe to the newsletter