Stock market: Milan opens on the rise

Rising start for Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib index started trading with an increase of 0.34% to 28,332 points.

Government bonds: Btp/Bund spread opens slightly above 200 points

The spread between BTPs and Bunds opens at 202.5 points, little changed compared to the 203 basis points of the last closing. The ten-year rate rises to 4.782%.

Gas starts sharply lower in Amsterdam (-5.3%)

Natural gas prices start to decline in Europe. At the TTF reference hub, futures on the November contract are trading at 51.17 euros/MWh, down by 5.2%. The price of natural gas rose more than 40% to 55 euros per megawatt hour last week, the highest level in eight months.

Tokyo stock market: Nikkei closes at -2% with escalation risks in the Middle East

The risks of escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East, particularly in light of the warnings issued by Iran in Tel Aviv, are worrying the stock markets. The Tokyo Stock Exchange thus closed sharply lower, weighed down by the weakness of technology stocks. The Nikkei index ended the day down 2.03% at 31,659 points, while the Topix index lost 1.53% to 2,274 points. The Nikkei 225 volatility index increased sharply, jumping by 4.67% to 21.9 points, the highest value since October 4, when the Nikkei lost 2.3%, experiencing its worst decline in two months.

