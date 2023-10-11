The stock market in wartime

Stock market: Europe rebounds with Treasury rates at their lowest since March, Milan closes at +2.3%

The European stock markets rebound after a day (yesterday) marked by tensions over the Hamas attack on Israel and the Israeli response. In Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib gained 2.3%, in Paris the Cac40 2.01% and in Frankfurt the Dax40 1.95%, when US government bond yields fell to their lowest since Marchafter hitting its highest since 2007 last week.

The Btp/bund spread is decreasing, falling below 200 basis points. As Radiocor writes, the “dove” declarations of some Federal Reserve managers, according to whom there is no need to raise rates further, the stop to the blaze in oil prices and the idea that at the moment the conflict in Israel both limited to the area, without a regional escalation, have reduced risk aversion on international markets, with purchases that have rewarded the most cyclical sectors, from travel, to cars, to banks.

Looking at the stocks, in Milan there was a session of strong purchases on Nexi (+4.82%), followed by Tim (+4.72%), The market is counting down to the arrival of the final offer from the US fund KKR for the network. Also in evidence was Bper (+3.89%), better among the banking sectors, when the oil companies remained further behind due to the slowdown in the price of crude oil.

Wall Street opens cautiously higher but Middle East tensions weigh

Cautious rising start for Wall Street. Caution prevails among investors following escalating tensions in the Middle East, while US Treasury yields retreated after relatively dovish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers, which helped, in part, ease the concerns triggered from the conflict in Israel. In early trading, the Dow Jones gained 0.25%, the Nasdaq recorded a +0.08% and the S&P 500 recorded an increase of 0.20%.

