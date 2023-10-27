Mediaset falls again on the stock market: tension skyrocketing. And Vivendi…

In five days Mediaset burned 12% of its stock market capitalization and today is worth less than 1.2 billion euros. News that cannot please Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi who, since the publication of Andrea Giambruno’s audio, have had to parry several blows (to which we will return shortly). But it’s bad news for too Vincent Bollorè and for his Vivendi which holds, overall, over 22% of the shares and more than 23% of Mediaset’s voting rights. Following a reconciliation between the Breton financier and Berlusconi, the French holding company can sell its stake as long as a certain value is reached – remained secret for obvious reasons – but which would be far from the current one.

And the 12% drop in recent days “forces” Vivendi to remain a Mediaset shareholder. The commitment made in the summer of 2021 was to sell the entire stake by 2026, with Fininvest having a right of first refusal. Except that almost half the time has passed and in the meantime the French have found themselves trapped with Tim. The devaluation carried out is around three billion and the hope of being able to sell the 24% stake at 0.5 euros per share seems destined to remain in the dream book. Unless an agreement is reached with KKR in exchange for the definitive green light for the transfer of the network. The Americans could find themselves in the hands of a significant portion of SerCo shares which, once refurbished, could represent a good asset. Too many conditionals, however, to establish that it is feasible.

But Mediaset also has another problem: it must quickly make it clear that it is not on a collision course with the prime minister, despite Giambruno’s audio. Here history can come to Biscione’s aid. Striscia la Notizia, in fact, a few years ago he dedicated rather harsh episodes to Ennio Doris and Mediolanum – which perhaps represents Berlusconi’s best investment – in reference to the business model. In short, say circles close to Mediaset, Antonio Ricci is a loose cannon and it is impossible to keep him at bay. It would be like asking Rai to put a gag on Sigfrido Ranucci and his Report (strictly with the accent on the “o”).

Many, however, suspect that there was a “little hand” who found out about Striscia’s services and wanted to use them against Meloni, perhaps as a warning to remind her that in short, the tax on banks’ extra profits – which will bring little or nothing – Maybe it’s not a great idea. And this thesis would be supported by that comment in the post on Facebook in which the prime minister attacked those who thought of hitting her “at home”. Who are those who wanted to trample on her affections? The popular belief is that they were Pier Silvio and Marina, who would have been informed in advance and would have used them as a hammer information.

What seems clear is that Mediaset today is an integral part of our political narrative. It hadn’t happened with the Cav, it’s happening these days. And the burden is destined to increase given that Silvio’s five children have fully guaranteed, through a surety, the 90 million of debts created by Forza Italia. Therefore it is clear that the relationship between the party and the family is even more solid than it used to be. Attempts to call themselves out are actually doomed to fail, so much so many are betting on Pier Silvio taking the field.

Returning to Mediaset, even on a positive day for the markets after the ECB’s announcement, the shares started to lose again. Uncertainty about the future weighs heavily. And that “threat” made by Giovanni Donzelli, saying that there would no longer be any more consideration for the Biscione, also weighs heavily. The idea put forward by some that Vivendi itself, taking advantage of Mediaset’s low stock market valuation, might be interested in a takeover has not been confirmed. And in this case the consideration that would be missing would be that of the Golden Power, that is, the recognition of national interest for the Biscione company. It is probable, therefore, that there will be no revenge whatsoever. But there is one last fact that will not please Mediaset: the cut in the license fee will force Rai to find resources in another way, and it is likely that to do so it will have the possibility of raising the ceiling of advertising, eroding the “cake” of private TV. And this would certainly be a slap in the face for the Biscione.

