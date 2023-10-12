Israel war, the markets are sailing by sight. Tokyo stock market rally

The markets are sailing by sight given the new outbreak crisis in the Middle East unleashed with the Hamas attack on Israel, with the Jewish State preparing its response and attempts at international mediation to avoid further massacres of civilians on both sides. And they continue to monitor central banks’ moves on interest rates for bring down inflation, still far from the 2% target. The price of oil is slowing down after the flare-up at the beginning of the week with the opening of the new war front, while that of gas remains at higher levels than in recent weeks.

Today the the data most awaited by investors is the one on inflation in the United States in September. Production numbers increased more than expected due to the increase in costs of energy products, analysts expect inflation to slow to 3.6% from the previous 3.7%, with the core component possibly slowing down more markedly to 4.1% from 4.3%.

Il data on inflation it is one of the most important indicators for the Fed in view of the next monetary policy moves. Yesterday the minutes of the FOMC board meeting of 19 and 20 September were published which show how the vast majority of participants continued to judge the future path of the economy as highly uncertain. A majority of those present indicated in the new projections that a further increase in costs may be necessary rates by the end of the year to ensure inflation returns to the 2% target. Meeting participants also stressed that current inflation remains unacceptably high, while acknowledging that it has moderated over the past year.

Meanwhile, he continues in Marrakech summit of the International Monetary Fund. For the Fund, the ratio between deficit and GDP in Italy will return below the 3% ceiling in 2026, will stand at 5% this year, then fall to 4% the next, to 3.3% in 2025 and to 2 .7% in 2026. While Fitch presses: the projections contained in the Nadef just approved by Parliament “represent a significant easing of fiscal policy compared to previous objectives”.

Meanwhile, in Italy the path to the next maneuver. Yesterday the House and Senate approved the resolutions presented by the majority to request the budget deviation through which to finance the main measures contained in the next budget law. On Monday morning, 16 October, the manoeuvre, the budget planning document – to be sent immediately afterwards to Brussels – and the fiscal decree, which runs hand in hand with the budget, for the start of the delegation are expected in the Council of Ministers.

With the expansion of deficit of 15.7 billion euros, the government aims to confirm the cut in the tax wedge in 2024 for medium-low incomes, a series of measures in favor of birth rates and parenthood and the start of the renewal of public contracts, with particular attention to healthcare sector. Oppositions are against it, speaking of a Nadef that takes on debt without stimulating growth and calling for greater investments in healthcare.

I European stock markets are expected to open higherfollowing slower comments from Federal Reserve officials, as investors await the release of U.S. consumer inflation for clues on monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed positive on the back of good performance yesterday on Wall Street with semiconductor stocks supporting the market. The index Nikkei marks +1.75% with 32,494.66, while the broader Topix index gained 1.50% to 2,342.49 points. China also did well. There Borsa in Hong Kong opens the session with strong gains: the Hang Seng index rises by 2.04% in the early stages, reaching 18,258.26 points. Mainland Chinese markets open the session with good gains: the Shanghai Composite index rises by 0.74%, to 3,101.71 points, while that of Shenzhen marks an increase of 0.48%, to 1,915.98.

