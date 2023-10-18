Stock market, European lists cautious. Flat Asian price lists. China’s GDP is growing

The European stock markets open weakly and declining in the wake of escalating tensions in Middle East. The overall market mood darkened after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza dimmed hopes of containing the Middle East conflict and complicated U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to the region. TO Frankfurt the Dax loses 0.11% to 15,235.55 points, at – London the FTSE 100 marks -0.01% at 7,675.29 points, at Paris the Cac 40 drops by 0.14% to 7,020.20 points ea Madrid the Ibex-35 falls by 0.05% to 9,293.94 points. TO Milano the Ftse Mib rises +0.23%. The bond market remains under pressure.

There is no price on the list I connected after the rumors about a possible offer of CVC which causes purchase orders to skyrocket. Well Tim which marks a +1.7%, the oil sectors are also active after the new rise in crude oil, with Eni +0.6%, Saipem +2.9%. Among the banks Mediobanca lost 1.3%, Mps, Bper and Bpm did well. Among the other leading stocks, STM lost 0.9%, Ferrari -0.5%.

Lo spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts opens slightly higher at 202 points compared to 201 at yesterday’s close. The yield on Italian bonds stands at 4.912%.

Chinese GDP grows: +5.2%

The Chinese economic growth it slowed down in the third quarter but beat market expectations. China’s GDP grew 4.9% year-on-year in the third quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said. This is a slower pace than the previous quarter (+6.3%). But the figure is higher than the estimates of analysts who expected a more marked slowdown (+4.3%). On a quarterly basis, which is a more realistic comparison basis, the Asian giant’s growth accelerated to +1.3%, after +0.8% in the July-September period.

China is aiming for growth “around 5%” this year, a target that could be difficult to reach without a massive stimulus plan, some economists say, while the government is favoring targeted measures. Beijing released economic data at a time when the real estate group Country Garden is in crisis and formally risks its first default.

The slowdown in Chinese growth has occurred despite the recovery in consumption, in a phase in which the unprecedented real estate crisis is penalizing activity in a key sector of the world’s second largest economy. The real estate sector, which has long accounted for a quarter of China’s gross domestic product at large, supports thousands of businesses and is a major source of employment.

For two decades, the industry has enjoyed meteoric growth. But the financial problems of emblematic real estate groups (Evergrande, Country Garden, etc.) are now fueling buyer distrust, in a context of unfinished homes and falling prices per square meter.

Despite the economic situation, some indicators show signs of recovery. Retail sales, the main indicator of household consumption, recorded a strong acceleration in September (+5.5% on an annual basis). The figure is significantly higher than that of August (+4.6%) and the analysts’ expectations (+4.9%).

The start of a public holiday week at end of September on the occasion of the holidays (1 October) it particularly favored the recovery of tourism. However, families are still cautious about spending and the amounts involved are still at lower levels than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Industrial production in September maintained the previous month’s trend (+4.5%). Analysts had expected a slightly slower pace (+4.4%) for this indicator, which provides a snapshot of activity in the industrial sector. The unemployment rate, which in China is calculated only for city dwellers and provides only a partial view of the job market, fell to 5% in September (compared to 5.2% in August). The unemployment rate for young people aged 16 to 24, which had reached an all-time high of 21.3% in June, was no longer published.

As for fixed investments, their growth since the beginning of the year it increased by 3.1% at the end of September, with a slight slowdown compared to August (3.2%). This indicator measures spending on real estate, transportation infrastructure and industrial facilities – the pillars of Chinese growth, often fueled by public investment

Subscribe to the newsletter