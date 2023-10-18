Stock market, European lists cautious. Flat Asian price lists. China’s GDP is growing

A new start to the session marked by caution is looming for European stock markets. Tensions in the Middle East, where the planned summit between some leaders of the Arab world and US President Joe Biden was canceled after the massacre in a hospital in Gaza, and fears about the trajectory of interest rates advise investors to be cautious. The Beige Book is expected this evening, as the season of US quarterly reports continues: expected today, among others, the accounts of Morgan Stanley and after the close of Wall Street those of Tesla and Netflix.

Futures on the Eurostoxx 50 lost 0.1%, while contracts on the Milanese Ftse Mib recorded -0.03%. Among the stocks, eyes on Nexi, which in the premarket recorded a progress of 6.8% on items of interest from the CVC fund. On the currency market, the euro is indicated at 1.0588 dollars from 1.0582 at the close yesterday. The single currency is also worth 158.46 yen (158.44), while the greenback is at 149.64 yen (from 149.73). The price of oil is rising sharply: the November future on WTI gains 2.16% to 88.53 dollars a barrel, while the December delivery on Brent rises by 1.84% to 91.55 dollars. Natural gas in Amsterdam fell by 2.4% to 47.7 euros per megawatt hour. Gold is rising, reaching a four-week high due to increased risk aversion: spot delivery in London rises by 0.9% to 1,939.75 dollars an ounce.

Asian and Pacific area stock markets generally with little change, while the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets are closing down by 0.7% and 1.3% respectively. The better-than-expected GDP data from Beijing were not enough for the local stock markets, which are looking above all at the moment which remains critical for the real estate sector. The Tokyo stock market increased by 0.1%, Hong Kong fell by 0.2% and Seoul was flat. Slight growth for Sydney (+0.3%), with futures on the start of the markets remaining uncertain.

China’s GDP grew 5.2% year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2023, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). According to NBS data, in the first three quarters China’s GDP exceeded 91,300 billion yuan (about 12,700 billion dollars). According to NBS, in the third quarter the country’s GDP grew by 4.9% on an annual basis.

