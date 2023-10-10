USA, futures rising on Wall Street: energy and defense stocks are soaring

Slightly positive trend for i futures on the main US stock indices: at around 7 am Italian time, the futures on Dow Jones rise by 0.05%, those on the S&P 500 by 0.09%, and those on Nasdaq by 0.19%. As Borse.it writes, in yesterday’s session, Wall Street managed to recover ground at the end, after having initially reacted negatively to the escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, caused by the attack Hamas in Israel last Saturday, October 7th.

READ ALSO: “War in the Middle East? If the price of oil rises, GDP will fall by 0.5%”

Il Dow Jones Industrial Average it closed up 0.59%, or 197.07 points, at 33,604.65 points. The S&P 500 gained 0.63% to 4,335.66 points, while the Nasdaq Composite it achieved an increase of 0.39%, to 13,484.24. Energy sector stocks led the increases, in the wake of the rally in prices petroliumand sector titles defence.

As reported by Borse.it, Halliburton it was the energy stock that reported the strongest increase, equal to +6.8%, followed by Marathon Oil Corp e ConocoPhillips. Buy, as well as on the shares of the oil giants, also on the securities of the defense giants, with investors who have looked at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the declaration of the state of war proclaimed by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bags, positive trend for European stock markets

According to MF, also sui European stock lists an upward start is expected despite the geopolitical crisis and bloodshed in Israel and Gaza. Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip with air strikes, continuing to respond to a surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that began on Saturday morning. Israeli ministers have ordered a “complete siege” of the already blockaded and impoverished Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of food, water and electricity to its estimated two million residents.

Asian stocks on the rise

The Tokyo Stock Exchange opened higher, after three days of closing, following a rebound in Wall Street stocks as traders assessed uncertainties related to the conflict between Hamas and Israel. The reference index Nikkei 225 rose 1.12%, or 346.99 points, to 31,341.66 in early trade, while the broader index Topix rose 1.08%, or 24.55 points, to 2,288.63.

Hong Kong stocks opened with strong gains after the Federal Reserve has hinted it may delay further interest rate hikes this year. L’indice Hang Seng rose 1.19%, or 209.23 points, to 17,726.63. The index Shanghai composite gained 0.24%, or 7.44 points, to 3,104.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second stock exchange it rose 0.25%, or 4.75 points, to 1,913.40.

Subscribe to the newsletter