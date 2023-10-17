Stock market, markets remain nervous. Futures on European stock exchanges are weak

I markets remain nervous, but they are experiencing a rebound, awaiting the quarterly reports on Wall Street and US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel, scheduled for tomorrow, while tension is growing in the Middle East, with no solution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza yet in sight. Asian stock markets advance and slow down futures in Europe and Wall Street, after the positive closing of the three New York indices, thanks to the megacaps and while awaiting the next quarterly reports. This week the balance sheets of Goldman Sachs and Bank of America will be released (both due today), Johnson & Johnson, Morgan Stanley, United Airlines, Netflix and Tesla. Third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are estimated to grow 2.2% year over year.

“There’s a little bit of risk appetite after a rather solid start to the earnings season”, comments Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird, who then adds: “The economy is stronger than we gave it credit for at the beginning of the year and is certainly not in recession”. Meanwhile Treasury yields are rising, while Joe Biden is preparing to leave for Israel, in view of the offensive on Gaza and to avoid an expansion of the conflict, with the 10-year rate rising to 4.7% and the 2-year rate exceeding 5.1%.

The price of oil, however, is falling, with the WTI ending below 87 dollars and Brent returning to less than 90 dollars, after the largest daily increase in the last six months which occurred last Friday. In the absence of an immediate escalation in the war between Israel and Hamas, investors are betting that the conflict will not spread, even if the oil market remains a ‘powder keg’ for what could happen if the conflict between Israel and Hamas were to spread instead .

Today in Asia the Tokyo Stock Exchange advances by more than 1%, awaiting Friday’s data on Japanese consumer prices, which are expected to slow down, even if the inflationary scenario is now more uncertain due to geopolitical tensions. Seoul also advances by 1% and Hong Kong rises by almost as much, while Shanghai is struggling more but remains in positive territory, awaiting the important indications that will arrive from China on Wednesday, with the publication of the third quarter GDP, expected to slow down. The People’s Bank of China will decide its key lending rate this week, but is expected to keep it unchanged after making no changes to medium-term rates.

On the other side of the oceans, futures on Wall Street and in Europe remain cautiously lower, after yesterday the Dow advanced to an almost four-week high of +0.93% and the other two indices approached their 2-week highs of +0.99% and +1.02% respectively. Shares of Chevron, ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum increased by more than 0.5%, while Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet and Amazon advanced decisively, awaiting the next quarterly reports. Investors are weighing the conflict’s potential impact on global oil prices and inflation prospects ahead of several central banker speeches expected this week, including Jerome Powell’s speech at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday. This time the number one of the Fed will talk about monetary policy and is expected to emerge, after the latest, disappointing data on inflation in the Stars and Stripes. To the markets Powell’s words will be used to understand whether or not the Fed will keep the rate line steady for a long period of time.

“In my opinion – comments Vincenzo Bova, senior analyst at MPS – Powell will not change his tone just because of the inflation data and probably all Fed members will maintain high alert, because they cannot afford for the market to take the rate cuts next year. Our guard will therefore remain high.”

On the currency frontthe greenback remains close to 10-month highs and advances against most Asian currencies, including the yen which remains around 149.50, while the euro weakens slightly, which is positioned in the 1.0540 area. EuroStoxx futures are also weak, after the European stock markets closed positive yesterday, with Frankfurt at +0.34%, Paris at +0.27%, London at +0.42% and Milan up by 0.55%. The Warsaw Stock Exchange also advanced by 2.8%, while in Poland the populist wave that risked putting the European Union in crisis was interrupted, after Sunday’s vote, which loomed as a pro-European majority led by former President of the EU Council Donald Tusk. Rising opening for the spread between 10-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts. The differential stands at 201 points from 197 at yesterday’s close. The yield on Italian bonds advances to 4.834%.

Meanwhile today the Zew index will be released in Germany and in the USA, data on industrial production and retail sales are awaited, considered a ‘proxy’ of consumption. The forecast is for a decline in September, although, Bova notes, “the important data on this item will be next month, because there will be the impact of the expiry of the suspension of student loan repayments”. Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Beijing tomorrow, taking part in the celebrations of the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative, the new Chinese Silk Road. Also tomorrow, data on inflation in the United Kingdom will be released, expected to decline slightly in September.

