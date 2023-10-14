Stock market, Piazza Affari closes in the red. Tension in the Middle East drives oil and gas prices

The increasingly uncertain scenario for the new one war in the Middle East and fears of a further tightening of the monetary policy by the Fed they knock out Business Square which closed the last session of the week in decline: the Ftse Mib index lost 0.90% to 28,237.02 points. The European stock exchanges they are not doing better: they close lower, due to global concerns. The worst price list is that of Frankfurt which loses 1.55% to 15,185.55 points, followed by Paris which lost 1.42% to 7,003.53 points; Madrid drops 1.09% to 9,234.29 points e London 0.57% to 7,601.30 points. Very high tension in the Middle East pushes prices of petrolium as well as those of gas, which reached their highest levels since February. The spread between BTP and Bund closes up at 203 basis points compared to 197.7 at the opening. The ten-year rate it stands at 4.766% stable compared to 4.764% this morning.

On the Milanese price list the bankers ‘deflate’: Banca Generali -4.47%, Finecobank -3.45%, Mediobanca -1.22%, Intesa -1.70%, Unicredit -2.18%; Bper bucked the trend (+0.68%) thanks to a promotion from Barclays analysts. MPS, also highlighted in the first part of trading due to the positive opinion of Barclays, fell by 1.87% at the end after the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti he stated that for his transfer “there is no date on which we depend” and that “we will exit when it is appropriate to exit”. Among other financial companies, Generali lost 0.70%. Prysmian -5% and Campari -3.38% also performed badly.

Among the increases, the oil companies did very well in the wake of the rise in the price of crude oil, with Tenaris at +2.57%, Siapem +1.83% and Eni +1.32%. Tim also rises (+1.48%) ahead of Sunday, the day on which the deadline granted to KKR for submitting the offer for Netco expires. As for the industrialStellantis a -0,41% e Leonardo -2,45%.

