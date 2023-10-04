10-year BTP, the yield reaches 5% for the first time since 2012. Spread at 198 points

First phases in decline for the Milan Stock Exchange with the Ftse Mib which retreats by 0.99% to 27,209 points. Piazza Affari, in line with the other main European stock exchanges, is intimidated by the hypothesis that US interest rates remain higher for a longer period, by the bond sell-off and by the dismissal of Kevin McCarthy from the office of Speaker of the United States House.

Among the blue chips, financial companies pay the price Mps -0,28%, Bpm Bank -0,51%, General -0,90%, Unicredit -1,25%, Mediobanca -0,65% e Understanding -1.09%. Main energies countered: Eni ed Enel they mark -0.34 and +0.29 percent respectively. Tim drops 1.27% to 0.2883 euros per share. Finally, as regards industrialists, Stellar loses 1.38%, Pirelli at -0.6% e Leonardo -1,30%.

The tension on the bond market is not easing, with the spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds at 198.4 points at the start, up from 196.3 points at yesterday’s close. The yield of the ten-year BTP it rose above 5% (5.024%), to the highest since 2012 and is now traveling at 4.953%. The last time the 10-year yield went above 5% was November 12, 2012 when it hit 5.019%.

As reported by Agi, on the currency front, the euro opens with little movement and remains below the threshold of 1.05 dollars, reaching the lowest level since December 2022, while investors have turned to the dollar after the recent strong US economic data and the approval of the financing bill aimed at avoid a federal government shutdown. The common currency changes hands at 1.0469 dollars (+0.06%) and 156.22 yen (+0.17%).

On the rise dollar/yen exchange rate at 149.12. Traders also weighed signs of easing inflation pressures and the looming risk of one recession inside the block, all taking into account the aggressive attitude of Bce. Data last week revealed that the inflation rate in September slowed more than expected to 4.3%, marking the lowest level since October 2021, while the base rate fell to a one-year low of 4.5 %. However, both rates remained well above the ECB’s target of 2%.

