This morning a new Xbox Partner Preview began and the news continues to arrive for all Microsoft followers. One of the news was the reveal of the first gameplay of Still Wakes the Deep, so you better keep reading for more details.

The game is coming very soon

As you surely remember, this promising title takes you to 1975, when a catastrophe occurs on the Beira D oil platform, in Scottish waters. You must travel through it and save your team from a supernatural horror at the limit of all logic and reality.

Those responsible for the delivery are the teams from The Chinese Room and Secret Mode, who wanted to show the first gameplay in a short video that looks impressive. We invite you to watch it below.

Here we leave it for you:

The video of just over 3 minutes shows some scenarios of the oil platform and allows us to perceive the suspense that will be present throughout the adventure.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



It is worth mentioning that Still Wakes the Deep will arrive in early 2024 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC, through Steam. The exact debut date has not been confirmed.

We invite you to continue monitoring all the news revealed in the Xbox Partner Preview this Thursday, October 25, at the following link.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News