Still Wakes the Deep, the survival horror from the creators of Amnesia A Machine for Pigs, has cinematic inspirations ranging from The Thing and The Devil’s Seed to Ken Loach.

Still Wakes the Deep is the new game from the British studio The Chinese Room, known for their narrative games such as Dear Esther or Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, and has appeared at the latest Xbox events (at E3 and this week’s Partner Preview).

After the Xbox event, its creators explained in the Xbox Wire what the game’s movie inspirations are… and they are very surprising.

One of them seems pretty obvious: The Thing, John Carpenter’s 1982 film. Rob McLachlan, chief designer, said his elevator pitch was “The Thing on an Oil Rig.”

“A group of professionals, isolated and alone, and facing what seems an invincible enemy, creates the kind of character drama necessary to support the speed of our story. The paranoia, fear, isolation and brutal destruction of the crew They are our backdrop.”

The other influences of Still Wakes the Deep, from La Semilla del Diablo to Kes

But the influences go further. The seed of the devil (1968) by Roman Polanski, and Threat in the shadows (1973) by Nicolas Roeg has influenced the atmosphere, because “each of its shots is imbued with terror”, even the most innocuous scenes that have nothing explicitly terrifying are uncomfortable.

Who (1969), one of the first films by Ken Loach, English social cinema director, has inspired authenticity due to its almost documentary style that shows the characters in a naturalistic way, something that has influenced bring humanity to the game.

But this is a game, and there will be action too. The setting on a totally isolated oil platform in the middle of the ocean draws from The Poseidon Adventure (1972), Irwin Allen’s disaster film

The influences go beyond cinema, mentioning British television series such as Sapphire & Steel, Doctor Who o Doomwatch for its seventies style, and horror movies like Annihilation o Midsummer for the contrast between horror and beauty.

It is clear that Still Wakes the Deep It will be a game very rich in influences and one of the most interesting horror games of next year, which will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.