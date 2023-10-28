Suara.com – Sunday (29/10/2023) was the closing or final day of the Indonesia Motor Show or IMOS+ 2023 which took place at Hall 10 ICE BSD City, Tangerang.

Quoted from the official release of Seven Events–as the organizer of IMOS–as received Suara.com, IMOS+ 2023 will end tomorrow evening. However, even before the end of the event, there are still a number of interesting products that can be looked at.

Not only the latest products and technology, various automotive supporting industries such as tires, engine lubricants, spare parts, helmets, accessories and apparel are also enlivening the IMOS+ 2023 event.

In his speech at the opening of the exhibition, Sutarya as Deputy Chair I of AISI said that through holding IMOS+ 2023, IMOS+ visitors can follow the sustainable growth of the motorbike industry with the latest innovations and technology that are increasingly environmentally friendly.

The IMOS+ 2023 games area can be used as a space to strengthen relationships between parents and children (Seven Events).

“Including battery-based electric vehicles. We are sure that the presence of various new models being launched, including battery-based electric motorbikes, will be a special attraction for visitors,” explained Sutarya.

By presenting more than 50 brands from the motor vehicle industry and supporting industries, the brands that appeared consisted of 16 brands of motorbikes and electric motorbikes.

For motorbikes, AISI member brands are Astra Honda Motor, Suzuki, Yamaha. Then other motorbike brands such as Royal Enfield and Scomadi. Then the electric motorbikes ALVA, Charged EV, Dhelvic, Greentech, Gova EV, Ion Mobility, Kool EV, Lisgo, Polytron, Savart EV, to Selis.

Several motorbike brands that use combustion engines have also introduced electric-based vehicles displayed in the exhibition area, as part of their commitment to environmental friendliness and technological innovation. Among them, Astra Honda Motor has electric motorbike units, namely the Honda EM1 Electric Motorbike, as well as the Yamaha E01 and Yamaha Neos.

For the closing weekend of tomorrow’s event, visitors can get information about the automotive motorbike industry, especially regarding the latest technology and innovation regarding Battery-Based Electric Motorized Vehicles (KLBB).

There is also an F&B and Food Truck area provided for visitors. Visitors can invite their families to look at various motorbike vehicles, and enjoy food and drinks in the exhibition area. There are dozens of food and beverage tenants available at the IMOS+ 2023 Exhibition. The F&B area is located in the indoor pre-function hall 10 area and the Food Truck area is in the outdoor hall 10 area.

Visitors can bring their families to see the latest technology presented by participants and hunt for their dream motorbike vehicle.